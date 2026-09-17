Police seize counterfeit goods worth R145,000

Gauteng police have continued to intensify efforts to disrupt the trade in counterfeit, contraband and illicit goods. This follows a series of operations conducted in Ekurhuleni District between 8 and 9 September 2026.

On Tuesday, 8 September 2026, members of the Gauteng Counterfeit Unit, supported by a Brand Protector, conducted an operation in Edenvale.

Eight shops were visited, resulting in the seizure of 1,337 items with an estimated value of R106,590.

The seized goods included 662 counterfeit consumable products valued at R7,320, 101 counterfeit textile items valued at R45,000, 54 counterfeit toys valued at R30,150 and 15 counterfeit cellphone accessories valued at R15,000.

Police also seized 272 items of illicit poison valued at R1,360, five illicit honey products valued at R400 and 228 illicit pharmaceutical products valued at R9,120.

The following day, the Gauteng Counterfeit Unit, together with Brand Protectors, conducted an operation in Benoni.

One shop was visited and a search-and-seizure warrant was executed.

A total of 31 counterfeit wheelbarrows valued at R39,000 were seized.

No arrests were made during the operation.