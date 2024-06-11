Police seek motive for Khayelitsha barbershop shootings

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Police still do not have any clarity as to why a group of men entered a barbershop at site C in Khayelitsha over the weekend. The suspects entered the barbershop and started shooting.

The incident claimed four lives including three children. Western Cape Minister of Community Safety Reagen Allen says police are investigating the incident.

“A person of interest is being tracked but we have seen once again how brazen criminals have become by literally walking into a particular shop and shooting. As you have indicated, three children have been killed, and, three additional children who have been wounded. But I am keeping close contact with the South African Police Service to ultimately receive any update that I will be able to communicate as soon as possible.”

Khayelitsha barbershop shooting | Three minors killed