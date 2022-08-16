Police are searching for two suspects after a woman and two of her children were shot at, killing one child, while driving in Midrand, north of Johannesburg. The 41-year-old mother and her nine-year-old son were hospitalised after sustaining gunshot wounds.

The son succumbed to his injuries while the mother is in critical condition. The thirteen-year-old girl escaped unharmed.

Police spokesperson Mavela Masondo says the motive of the shooting is not yet known.

“It is reported that the mother had just picked up her children from school when they were accosted by two men who shot at them. The two suspects then jumped into a car that was parked nearby and sped off. A case of murder and attempted has been opened for investigation. Police are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation or assist in the apprehension of suspects to please call the nearest police station or crime stop number 08600 10111.”