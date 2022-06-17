Police in the North West are searching for suspects, after the body a 21-year-old student was found in his room at one of the students’ residences at the North West University’s Mahikeng Campus last Sunday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Amanda Funani says information received, indicates that the victim’s body was found lying on his bed by a friend.

The victim was reportedly last seen last week Friday with his friends.

Funani has called on anyone with information to contact the Mmabatho Police Station.

She says, “The parents became suspicious after failing to reach their son on his cell phone on Saturday and Sunday morning. The university security managed to open the victim’s room and he was found lying dead on his bed. Initially, an inquest docket was registered, but it was changed to murder after a preliminary post-mortem report revealed that the victim died due to head and multiply body injuries.”

The North West University says it will provide support to the investigating team. It has named the victim as Onkgopotse Kgeletsane. It says counselling has been provided to fellow students.

#sapsNW Mmabatho Police are searching for suspect/s after a 21-year-old student’s body was found in his room at a students’ residences of North West University, Mahikeng Campus on 12/06. Info-> Sgt Neo Motswadira 079 897 1944 or #CrimeStop 08600 10111. NPhttps://t.co/9L9A2TWBHZ pic.twitter.com/cAgpQIuKKb — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) June 16, 2022

Murder suicide

Meanwhile, a 39-year- old man has stabbed to death his female partner of the same age at Maelula village outside Louis Trichardt in Limpopo.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo says the man later hung himself at his parent’s home at the neighbouring Murunwa village.

The body of the deceased woman, Phumudzo Mukhatho, was found with several stab wounds.

The deceased man has been identified as Edson Nematswerani.

Police suspect domestic related dispute as being behind incident.