Police searching for person of interest in Tembisa woman’s murder

Gauteng police say they are tracing a person of interest, believed to be responsible for the murder of a 23-year-old woman in Tembisa, east of Johannesburg, on Monday morning. The woman was reportedly on her way to work just before 6am when she was shot and killed.

Gauteng police spokesperson Brenda Muridili says preliminary investigations have not established any link between this incident and the recent cases involving the 11 other women found murdered in Ekurhuleni.

“We are pursuing a person of interest, the police’s local tracing team and Tembisa police officers are hot on the heels of the person of interest that we believe will shed more light as to what transpired during the incident this morning.”