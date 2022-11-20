Gauteng Police are searching for suspects and investigating circumstances of a shooting incident in Woodmead, north of Johannesburg, that claimed the life of DJ Sumbody in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Another person in the same vehicle as DJ Sumbody was killed, and one other was seriously injured.

Oupa John Sefoka, known as DJ Sumbody, is a Pretoria-born artist known for hits like “Monate Mpolaye” and “Ayepyep”.

Police spokesperson Mavela Masondo says the motive of the shooting, in the corner of Woodmead Drive and Woodland Drive, is unknown at this stage.

“Upon arrival at the scene, police found two people inside a VW Golf with gunshot wounds. Both victims, a driver, and a passenger were certified dead on the scene. It was reported that the third victim, who was driving a BMW X5, was taken to the nearest medical care center after sustaining gunshot wounds. Gauteng Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Tommy Mthombeni, has activated maximum resources to trace suspects responsible for this shooting.”

The crime scene: Corner Woodlands and Woodmead Drive. https://t.co/xQ0HKL2Rbk pic.twitter.com/4UzZGC3yF9 — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) November 20, 2022

Details of his funeral and memorial service will be confirmed at a later stage.