Police search for people of interest in the case of missing soldier

The police in Mangaung Metro are looking for people of interest in the case of a missing soldier, Lethusang Fothoane. They are looking for Lefa Mabasa, who they say might provide important information to help locate Fothoane.

Mabasa is believed to originate from Mazinod, Maseru in Lesotho.

The family of Fothoane reported him missing at the Kopanong Police Station.

Police Spokesperson, Thabo Covane says Fothoane left home in Chris Hani in Bloemfontein for work in his vehicle but never returned.

He says on-going investigation revealed that Fothoane was seen at Wepener in company of Mabasa and two women Lerato and Matshidiso, also known as Qoqotho.

According to the police current records, Fothoane’s army camouflage uniform, identity document, wallet and his vehicle number plate were found in Lesotho.