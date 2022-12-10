A number of people are missing following an explosion on the island of Jersey in the English Channel, local police said on Twitter on Saturday.

“Following the explosion this morning at Haut du Mont, Pier Road a number of residents are still missing. Emergency services are working at the scene and have commenced a surface search of the site,” States of Jersey Police said in a statement posted on Twitter. The BBC and Sky News reported one person had been killed,though Reuters could not immediately verify the reports..