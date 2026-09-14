Police rule out serial killer theory in Kempton Park murders

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe says police do not currently believe there is a serial killer on the loose in Kempton Park.

The comments follow the discovery of four bodies in Kempton Park, in the vicinity of where runner Elizabeth Moselakgomo went missing.

Mathe says the bodies bore similar bruises and injuries, which has raised concern for the police, but investigations are continuing to determine any links between the killings.”

“This body was particularly found with a woman wearing sports clothing; she was unfortunately half naked at the time, badly bruised, and it’s similar bruises and the way in which they were found with the three other bodies that were found along the R21- as well.”

Mathe says,”The first body was fully naked, and the two other bodies were also half naked, so it’s quite a concern, but luckily with the first body, we have an arrest. The boyfriend of that particular woman was arrested- a foreign national- he’s already in custody.”

She adds: “So, our focus is shifting to the three; are they connected, are there linkages? For now, nothing tells us that we’ve got a serial killer.”

[WARNING: SENSITIVE CONTENT] Police probe four women’s deaths in Kempton Park

