The bodies of eight illegal miners have been retrieved following a collapse at an illegal chrome mine due to heavy rains at Driekop near Burgersfort in Limpopo.

Police spokesperson Motlafela Mojapelo says the bodies had been trapped at Ga-Maroga village on Friday.

Police say of the eight deceased illegal miners, one is South African, three are Mozambican and four Zimbabwean nationals.

Police believe the zama-zamas were trapped after soil and water flowed into the entrance and exit points.

Investigations are continuing.