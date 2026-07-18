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Police respond to cash-in-transit heist on N3 in Durban

  • Police are investigating a cash-in-transit heist on the N3 in Sherwood, Durban.
  • Image Credits :
  • X | @SAPoliceService
SABC News

Police are on the scene of a cash-in-transit heist on the N3 in Sherwood, Durban.

Unknown suspects are believed to have fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Two security guards sustained injuries and are being treated.

Authorities have closed the road and are asking motorists to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

The suspects cornered the transit vehicle before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of money.

KwaZulu Natal Police Spokesperson Thenjiswa Ngcobo, says, “Police in KwaZulu-Natal are on the lookout for 13 suspects following a cash-in-transit robbery on N3 westbound near Sherwood off-ramp. It is reported that the suspects accosted a cash-in-transit vehicle and robbed the security guards of their firearms before stealing an undisclosed amount of money.”

Reporting by Thembeka Simelane. 

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