Police recover another body after devastating floods in Mandela Bay

Police have recovered an eleventh body after torrential rains caused devastating flooding in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality in the Eastern Cape.

The body was found in the Swartkops River off Melbrooks Avenue in Kariega.

Police are appealing to anyone who can assist with the identification of the victim to come forward.

Police spokesperson Priscilla Naidu says, “It is alleged that on Thursday, June 6th an unidentified man was crossing the river near Kwanobuhle. He was seen struggling before he disappeared with the strong current. The search for another two females, also alleged to have drowned or gone missing in separate incidents, is continuing.”

