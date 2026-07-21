Police ramp up learner transport enforcement ahead of school term

Gauteng Traffic Police have urged learner transport and public transport operators to ensure that their vehicles are roadworthy and comply with road traffic laws ahead of the reopening of schools for the third term.

The traffic police say enforcement operations will be intensified across the province, with a focus on vehicle roadworthiness, driver fitness, compliance with operating licence requirements, overloading, speeding, and reckless and negligent driving.

Gauteng Traffic Police spokesperson Sello Maremane says parents and guardians also have a responsibility to ensure learners use safe transport.

Maremane says, “Parents and guardians also have an important role to play in safeguarding learners. They are encouraged to use only registered and compliant learner transport services and to refuse any vehicle that appears overloaded, mechanically unsafe or unroadworthy. All motorists are reminded to exercise patience and caution, particularly around schools, scholar patrol crossings and areas with increased pedestrian activity.”