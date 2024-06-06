Police raid drug lab in Umgeni Park, Durban

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Police in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday raided a drug lab at a Durban residential complex, confiscating the contraband valued at R1.3 million.

Police Spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda says the provincial drugs and firearms unit had been investigating a 46-year-old suspect for some time and executed a search warrant at his Glen Anil home in Durban North.

Netshiunda says further investigations led the detectives to a unit the man was renting in a complex located in Umgeni Park.

According to Netshiunda, the suspect is expected to appear in court soon on charges of drug manufacturing and dealing.

“Inside the apartment, police found mandrax, rock cocaine and heroin worth an estimated street value of R1.3 million. Police also found and seized equipment which the suspect was allegedly using to manufacture drugs,” he said.

An undisclosed amount of money was also found on the premises.