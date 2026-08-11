Police pursuing information in eThekwini councillor’s murder: Ntuli

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli says police are following up on information that may be critical to solving last week’s murder of an African National Congress (ANC) councillor in the eThekwini Metro.

He visited the home of 59-year-old Sibusiso Khwela, who was gunned down on Thursday in Klaarwater, west of Durban, by an unknown assailant.

ICYMI | The ANC in eThekwini is calling on the municipality to tighten security for councillors and municipal buildings. The party’s regional task team made the call in the wake of the killing of ANC councillor Sibusiso Khwela.https://t.co/rKhRn7UBo3 pic.twitter.com/k3xSBVfETW — SABC News (@SABCNews) August 8, 2026

The Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) is investigating the murder.

Premier Ntuli says they are hopeful that the PKTT will make an arrest soon. He adds that the continued attacks on councillors and municipal employees is concerning. He pledged to work with all relevant stakeholders to tighten efforts aimed at cracking down on killings in the province.

“Although we don’t know the motive, we cannot say the motive is political but we are worried because since 2021 local government elections, we have lost almost 18 councillors in the province of KZN and the epicenter of these killings is eThekwini. That is where we have lost a number of councillors through assassination. It’s not only councillors who are victims but also officials, employees of government are victims. So, we really want to work together with safety structures as you see that they are here in their numbers.”