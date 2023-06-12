Gauteng police are investigating the death of a 12-year-old girl, who was reportedly shot by unknown men in Westbury, Johannesburg.

The girl was believed to have been at a friend’s birthday party on Saturday when the suspects began firing shots.

Westbury Community Activist, Jefferson Alistair says, “This girl, she lives at the flats, and went to visit her friends not far from where she lives. They were all standing outside and these guys came from one side and started shooting towards where she was.”

“We believe it was for someone else. She then pushed her friends to run into the house but she was the one who got hurt, ” Alistair adds.