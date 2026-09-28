Police probe second crime scene linked to Wedela mass shooting

Gauteng Provincial Police Commissioner, Tommy Mthombeni, says they are investigating a second crime scene linked to the Wedela mass shooting on Gauteng’s West Rand over the weekend.

Mthombeni also confirmed that the death toll from the incident has risen to 18, with 18 others injured.

The shooting took place in the early hours of Sunday morning, when assailants attacked people at a tavern using AK47 rifles as well as pistols.

UPDATE | The death toll in the mass shooting at a tavern in Wedela on Gauteng’s West Rand has risen to 18. pic.twitter.com/xVagoIpgvT — SABC News (@SABCNews) September 28, 2026

Mthombeni says the motive appears to have been robbery.

Mthombeni further adds: “We discovered within Leratong Hospital the other additional four of the victims. So, we’re having a total of 18 people who are injured, and a total of 18 deceased. And, of course, there is a charge of malicious damage to property for two vehicles which were set alight.”

“But the investigation is still proceeding. We have discovered a second crime scene, which is linked into that one. The second crime scene is where we got some of the scientific evidentiary material,” says Mthombeni.