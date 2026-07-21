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Police probe Gqeberha shooting after two officers were found dead

  • SAPS van.
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC News
SABC News

Eastern Cape police are investigating a shooting incident involving two officers at their home in the Parsonsvlei area of Gqeberha over the weekend.

Police spokesperson Siphokazi Mawisa says a 44-year-old Sergeant allegedly shot and killed his 34-year-old wife, who was also a Sergeant, before turning the firearm on himself.

Mawisa says support is being provided to those affected, including the couple’s two children, who were at the home when the incident occurred.

Mawisa says, “Police were called to the scene, where they found the bodies of a 34-year-old female police official and her 44-year-old husband, who is also a police official. Both individuals were found with gunshot wounds and were declared deceased on the scene. The circumstances surrounding this tragedy form part of the ongoing investigation.”

She adds: “The SAPS condemns any form of violence, particularly incidents involving members of the police service. The members are urged to seek help when they are experiencing any form of emotional issues.”

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