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Police probe fatal water tanker incident in KZN

  • The eThekwini Municipality says it is cooperating with police after a 38-year-old man was fatally struck by a municipal water tanker, in Adams Mission.
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  • Facebook: @EThekwini Municipality
SABC News

The eThekwini Municipality says it is cooperating fully with police following the death of a 38-year-old man who was struck by a municipal water tanker in Adams Mission, south of Durban. The incident occurred yesterday amid community unrest.

Residents allegedly became angry when a municipal water tanker failed to stop in the area to provide water. The municipality’s spokesperson, Senzelwe Mzila, has expressed the munipalitiy’s condolences to the family and confirmed that police have opened a case.

“The eThekwini Municipality has noted with deep sadness a fatal incident involving a municipal water tanker in Ward 96, Adams Mission, on Monday morning. One person lost their life in the incident. The municipality extends its condolences to the family, friends and community of the deceased,” says Mzila.

Mzila says the South African Police Service has opened a case and investigations are underway.

“The municipality appeals to residents and members of the public to refrain from circulating footage of the incident on social media, out of respect for the deceased and their family,” he adds.

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