Police probe fatal crash that killed eleven in Mtubatuba in KZN

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding Sunday’s fatal crash in which eleven people were killed on the N2 southbound, in KwaManandi in Mtubatuba in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Nine other people sustained serious burn wounds in the accident that involved a minibus and another vehicle.

It is reported that the 20 occupants of the minibus were coming from a Maskandi festival in eMpangeni.

Road Traffic Inspectorate spokesperson, Sindi Msimang, says the road remains closed.

“Eleven fatalities were reported in which the six were burnt beyond recognition from the minibus. The authorities are still investigating the cause of the accident. N2 on both bounds is still closed for investigation,” says Msimang.

VIDEO | Investigations underway into the circumstances surrounding the fatal crash in Mtubatuba in KZN:

