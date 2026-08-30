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Police probe culpable homicide after six killed in EC crashes

  • FILE | Parts of a vehicle seen at an accident scene.
  • Image Credits :
  • X | IPSSRescue
SABC

Police are investigating two cases of culpable homicide after six people were killed in two separate incidents in the OR Tambo District in the Eastern Cape on Saturday.

Provincial Transport spokesperson, Makhaya Komisa, says the first crash happened on the N2 Road near Vidgesville outside Mthatha, where two people were killed and four others injured after a double cab bakkie overturned.

Komisa says four people were killed and eleven others seriously injured in a separate crash on the N2 near Qumbu, when the driver of another double cab bakkie carrying 15 occupants lost control of the vehicle.

“The primary cause of these accidents is reckless and negligent driving, particularly driving under the influence of alcohol. Transport and Community Safety MEC, Xolile Nqatha, has strongly condemned motorists who drive while intoxicated and continues to urge all drivers to follow traffic regulations. The MEC has expressed heartfelt condolences and wishes a swift recovery to the injured passengers,” adds Komisa.

 

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