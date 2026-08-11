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Police probe into illegal miners’ deaths in North West continues

  • A police officer interacts with security personnel at the gate of the disused mine
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
SABC News

Police in North West say investigations continue following a cave-in that claimed the lives of 14 illegal miners at a disused dumping site in Nkaneng Informal settlement near Rustenburg.

Additional resources will be deployed to ascertain if any other illegal miners may still be trapped under the rubble. Police say at least eight illegal miners were hospitalized. Of the eight who are all undocumented Lesotho nationals, three were discharged from hospital and taken into police custody.

The others are hospitalized and are under police guard. According to police, the area was secured and managed by Sustenza Trading from Mooinooi, which was afforded a permit for mine exploration of Platinum Group Metals at the site.

Provincial Police Commissioner Arthur Adams says, “SAPS is deploying specialised resources like our search and rescue dogs and specialised equipment to detect if there are no more people that are further trapped under the rubble.

We cannot just move along and assume that it is only 14 that passed away. We still owe it to the families that we have to wrap up and conclusively then come to understanding that there is nobody else that is still trapped.”

VIDEO | Illegal mining | 14 illegal miners die in Nkaneng, NW

 

 

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