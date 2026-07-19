Police probe causes of three separate crashes in Limpopo, KZN

Police are investigating the causes of three separate crashes in Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal.

In Limpopo, 14 people were killed and six injured in two crashes in the Sekhukhune District and on the R555 Stofberg Road.

MEC for Transport and Community Safety Ms Susani Violet Mathye is saddened to learn of two accidents which claimed lives within the Sekhukhune District.https://t.co/etgxVIoFqV#ArriveAlive #RoadSafety @TransportLimCom pic.twitter.com/NuwCjXJTmR — Arrive Alive (@_ArriveAlive) July 19, 2026

Meanwhile, in KwaZulu-Natal, five people were killed and one injured on the R612 in Braemar, on the South Coast of the province.

All the crashes happened on Saturday night.