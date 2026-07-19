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Police probe causes of three separate crashes in Limpopo, KZN

  • A scene of a KZN crash that claimed the lives of five people on July 18, 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • X:@ArriveAlive
Jabulani Baloi

Police are investigating the causes of three separate crashes in Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal.

In Limpopo, 14 people were killed and six injured in two crashes in the Sekhukhune District and on the R555 Stofberg Road.

Meanwhile, in KwaZulu-Natal, five people were killed and one injured on the R612 in Braemar, on the South Coast of the province.

All the crashes happened on Saturday night.

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