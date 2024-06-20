Police probe case of intimidation in IEC warehouse in Booysens

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Police are investigating a case of intimidation after a group of suspects stormed an Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) warehouse in Booysens, South of Johannesburg demanding to be given access to ballot boxes.

Police say the group attempted to gain access to ballot boxes, saying they wanted to ensure all ballot papers had been counted.

National Police Spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe says they are analysing video footage from the premises.

Mathe says, “Look, the investigation is still underway. We are studying all the evidence at our disposal, and investigators are continuing to find out what the motive is and who these people really are, so on. But we are working closely with the IEC officials in this matter to try and get to the bottom of this matter, and like I’ve indicated, we are studying all evidence at our disposal.”

VIDEO: Gauteng SAPS to probe attempted IEC warehouse break-in: