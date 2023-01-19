The office of the Eastern Cape Provincial Police Commissioner is investigating the attempted murder following the suspected attack on the Fort Hare University employee.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Thembinkosi Kinana says a 32-year-old employee was found in his flat with his hands tied and mouth covered with tape, in Alice on Wednesday.

He was found by his colleagues when he did not report for duty. Although the victim was not injured he was rushed to hospital after his colleagues noticed he is not well.

Kinana says no arrests have been made, and this incident is not linked to the previous murder of the Vice Chancellor’s bodyguard.

Fort Hare University has been identified as one of the institutions of higher learning that will be closely monitored and prioritised on issues of safety and security. The announcement was made by Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande during his visit to the Alice campus.

Minister Nzimande briefs media on threats against Fort Hare university staff: 11 January 2023