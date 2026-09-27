Police point to possible business rivalry in Lwandle mass shooting

The South African Police Service says a business rivalry could have been the possible motive behind a mass shooting in Lwandle, in Cape Town.

Ten people were shot and killed and eleven others wounded at a shisanyama in the early hours of Sunday morning.

No arrests have been made yet.

Western Cape Police Commissioner Sizakhele Dyantyi says the armed attackers appear to have fired randomly.

“It seems that they were braaing meat. What is concerning is that people were coming here with their own alcohol while waiting for the meat to be braaied for them. They would also continue consuming alcohol. When you look at the number of bottles, it shows the number of people who were at this place when the perpetrators arrived and randomly shot at them.”

#sapsWC [SVC-LED TEAM ESTABLISHED TO PROBE AFTER 10 KILLED AND 11 INJURED IN LWANDLE SHOOTING INCIDENT] Western Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lt General Sizakhele Dyantyi has established a multi-disciplinary team led by serious violent crime detectives to investigate after 10… pic.twitter.com/73c13cBCLO — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) September 27, 2026

VIDEO |The Lwandle Community Policing Forum says they are saddened by the shooting and deaths of patrons:

