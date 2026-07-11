Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Police open inquest into death of Bafana Bafana star Jayden Adams

  • South Africa's Jayden Adams in action
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
SABC News

Cape Town police have registered an inquest for investigation following the discovery of the body of 25-year-old Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns soccer star, Jayden Adams.

Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk says his body was found at a premises in Scotsche Kloof in Cape Town on Saturday morning.

Van Wyk says the circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.

Adams recently represented South Africa at the FIFA World Cup in the United States, showcasing his talents on football’s biggest stage.

Adams featured in all three of Bafana Bafana’s group matches at the World Cup in the Americas, but not in the round of 32 match against Canada in Los Angeles.

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News