Police open inquest into death of Bafana Bafana star Jayden Adams

Cape Town police have registered an inquest for investigation following the discovery of the body of 25-year-old Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns soccer star, Jayden Adams.

Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk says his body was found at a premises in Scotsche Kloof in Cape Town on Saturday morning.

Van Wyk says the circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.

Adams recently represented South Africa at the FIFA World Cup in the United States, showcasing his talents on football’s biggest stage.

Adams featured in all three of Bafana Bafana’s group matches at the World Cup in the Americas, but not in the round of 32 match against Canada in Los Angeles.