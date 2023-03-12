Police have confirmed that they have registered an inquest case following the death of musician Costa Tsobanoglou, known as Costa Titch.

Titch collapsed and subsequently died while performing at the Ultra SA Music Festival in Johannesburg on Saturday night.

Earlier, in a statement, Titch Gang Records confirmed his death and the family requested to be afforded time and space to mourn.

Gauteng Police Spokesperson Mavela Masondo says, “We can confirm that the police in SAPS Booysen have registered a case of inquest following the death of 28-year-old Mr Costa Tsobanoglou on 11 March 2023. It is reported that Tsobanoglou collapsed while he was performing at the Ultra South Africa concert at Nasrec.

Post-mortem will determine the cause of death.”

SAMRO say they are saddened by the rapper’s passing and have wished his family, friends and the broader music industry a heartfelt condolence.

