Gauteng police say at this stage they do not suspect foul play following the discovery of 19 bodies at a mine in Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg.

They say they have opened an inquest docket following the discovery on Wednesday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Brenda Muridili says the bodies are believed to be those of suspected zama-zamas or illegal miners.

She says, “Members from SAPS (South African Police Service) Krugersdorp responded to a call following the discovery of 19 bodies of alleged illegal miners in one of the active mines in the area. Preliminary investigations suggest that the deceased were moved and placed where they were discovered.”

“No foul play is suspected at this stage and a post mortem will determine the course of death. All the necessary role players were summoned to the scene. An inquest docket has been registered for further investigation.”

Roodepoort farm

In September, four bodies of suspected illegal miners were found at different spots on the Roodepoort farm outside Polokwane in Limpopo.

One body of an illegal miner was tied to a tree with gunshot wounds and three bodies were found at the farm where there is a disused mine shaft.

Police spokesperson Motlafela Mojapelo says, “The police in Westernburg outside Polokwane have opened four counts of murder after bodies believed to be illegal miners were found at different spots at Roodepoort farm, (they) are believed to have been shot dead. Victims were allegedly attacked by unknown suspects next to an illegal mining site.”