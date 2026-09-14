Police open culpable homicide case following fatal crash in Karoo

Police in Leeu Gamka in the Central Karoo region of the Western Cape have opened a culpable homicide docket following the death of 21 people in a crash on the N1 on Sunday night.

Several others have been hospitalised. Three vehicles were involved in the crash.

Police spokesperson Chris Spies says the cause of the crash is yet to be established.

“On arrival members found two Toyota minibus taxis and a motor vehicle. 18 occupants sustained multiple injuries and they were declared dead on the scene. Three other occupants also sustained serious injuries and were hospitalised where they were declared deceased on arrival. At least 18 other occupants were also taken for medical treatment to nearby facilities.”

X | @SABCNews | Western Cape Traffic authorities say 21 people have died in a crash involving three vehicles on the N1 in the Klein Karoo. https://t.co/L1oRxyYLFm pic.twitter.com/UKIrRz6tN2

— SABC News (@SABCNews) September 14, 2026

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