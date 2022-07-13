Gauteng police have confirmed that a case of theft has been opened after it was reported that a boxing belt worth approximately R50 000 was stolen from the Mandela house in Orlando West, Soweto.

The belt belonged to the late former President Nelson Mandela. The statesman was a keen boxer in his youth.

Madiba received the belt from boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard.

Police Spokesperson Dimakatso Sello says, “A case of theft general was opened on July 02, 2022. There are currently no suspects arrested and the police are investigating. Anyone who may have information about this incident is requested to contact the police on the crime stop hotline at 08600 10111 or on the MySaps app. All information received will be treated as strictly confidential.”