Two police officers from the White River Flying Squad in Mpumalanga are expected to appear in court on Monday on charges of possession of illegal firearms and contravention of the Explosives Act.

They were arrested near the N4 toll road before Malelane after being chased by police with the assistance of a private security company.

A third officer is still on the run.

Two police officers from the White River Flying Squad in Mpumalanga have been arrested after they were found with firearms and explosives. A third officer is still on the run. #sabcnews — SAfm news (@SAfmnews) August 18, 2023

Provincial police spokesperson Selvy Mohlala says the firearms found in their possession were being tracked by police after a heist in Malelane about a week ago.

“It is possible that the members of SAPS are involved in the cash-in-transit heist, inclusive of ATM bombings. Looking at what we found, the rifles and explosives, one would say they were going to be utilised. We remember that on the 11th there was a heist committed in Tonga. So, we suspect that they might be the very same firearms used in that heist, but we will wait for the results of the ballistics.”