Police officers caught on CCTV assaulting a person in oThongathi

KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating an incident where police officers were caught on CCTV camera, assaulting a person during an operation in oThongathi north of Durban, on Friday night.

Police say video footage shows a police officer hitting a man in what appears to be an unprovoked act.

Police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says the video further shows several other police also attacking the victim.

“Lieutenant General Mkhwanazi said that during the execution of their duties police officers must be mindful of the constitution and the code of conduct and must strive to uphold the law at all times. He explained that police officers can only retaliate with the proportional force if they find themselves under any form of attack.”

He added that if the report pointed out any wrongdoing by the police officers, the officers concerned will face the wrath of internal corrective measures.

#sapsKZN The Provincial Commissioner of KwaZulu-Natal Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has ordered a probe into an irresponsible and unprofessional conduct by police officers who were caught by a CCTV camera assaulting a person during an operation in Tongaat on Friday night.… pic.twitter.com/7dnQrD5gSE — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) June 23, 2024