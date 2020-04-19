The police's tactical response team arrested them, together with the 44-year-old tavern owner, whose liquor was confiscated.

Six police officers stationed at the Namahadi Police Station in Qwaqwa in the Free State have been arrested for using alcohol while on duty.

The suspects were allegedly spotted at a tavern on Saturday by members of the community.

These 5 police officials based at Namahadi police station were busy drinking liquor at a certain tavern whilst on duty, they were arrested & will be charged with defeating ends of justice, failing to confine in terms of Covid-19 Act. pic.twitter.com/3eZJ3qLJdw — Man’s NOT Barry Roux  (@AdvoBarryRoux) April 19, 2020

The tavern was also shut down. The suspects will appear in court soon on numerous charges, including contravening the lockdown regulations.