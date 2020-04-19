Six police officers stationed at the Namahadi Police Station in Qwaqwa in the Free State have been arrested for using alcohol while on duty.

The suspects were allegedly spotted at a tavern on Saturday by members of the community.

The police’s tactical response team arrested them, together with the 44-year-old tavern owner, whose liquor was confiscated.

The tavern was also shut down. The suspects will appear in court soon on numerous charges, including contravening the lockdown regulations.

 