Six police officers stationed at the Namahadi Police Station in Qwaqwa in the Free State have been arrested for using alcohol while on duty.
The suspects were allegedly spotted at a tavern on Saturday by members of the community.
These 5 police officials based at Namahadi police station were busy drinking liquor at a certain tavern whilst on duty, they were arrested & will be charged with defeating ends of justice, failing to confine in terms of Covid-19 Act. pic.twitter.com/3eZJ3qLJdw
— Man’s NOT Barry Roux (@AdvoBarryRoux) April 19, 2020
The police’s tactical response team arrested them, together with the 44-year-old tavern owner, whose liquor was confiscated.
The tavern was also shut down. The suspects will appear in court soon on numerous charges, including contravening the lockdown regulations.
