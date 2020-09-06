The names of the fallen officers will be engraved on the national memorial wall at the Union Buildings.

The South African Police Service will commemorate police officers and reservists who lost their lives in the line of duty at the SAPS Memorial site at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Sunday morning.

In line with Level 2 lockdown regulations, only the family of three deceased members will be in attendance at the annual event this year.

Deputy President David Mabuza will together with the family lay wreaths in honour of the police personnel.

They will be accompanied by Police Minister Bheki Cele and National Police Commissioner, Khehla Sitole.

The names of the officers will later be engraved on the national memorial wall at the Union Buildings.

The provincial commissioners of all 9 provinces will host the rest of the memorial services.

Earlier this year, Police Minister Bheki Cele says police killings are an attack on the state. Cele was speaking at the funeral of Lloyd Poonyane in Viljoenskroon, in the Free State.

In the video below, Minister Cele says he’s worried about police killings: