Police officer probing Tsengwa’s death gunned down

A police captain, investigating former Knysna Mayor and African National Congress (ANC) Ward Councillor Aubrey Tsengwa’s murder, has been gunned down in a shootout with a suspect in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa says the 50-year-old officer had been part of the provincial Tactical Response Team (TRT) and was executing an operation following a tip-off about illegal firearms in the area.

Potelwa says a shootout ensued between the police and a suspect, resulting in the death of both the officer and the assailant.

He says, “A police official attached to the TRT team was part of an integrated team deployed in the area as part of investigations into three murders involving a councillor that occurred last week.”

Potelwa says, “At the time of his death, the team of police officials was following up on information about illegal firearms when they came under fire from a shack in the Sewende Laan informal settlement. The alleged suspect also died in the shootout, and two illegal firearms were found in his possession.”