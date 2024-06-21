North West police officer in custody for alleged business robbery

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A North West police officer has been remanded in custody by the Molopo Magistrates’ Court in Mahikeng for business robbery. Constable Stembiso Ngamlane, who is attached to the Madikwe Visible Policing Unit, was arrested in Seweding village last week.

Ngamlane, as well as 30-year-old Jacobus Haywood, allegedly robbed a tuckshop owned by a Bangladeshi national. Provincial police spokesperson, Sabata Mokgwabone, says preliminary investigations have revealed that Haywood fled from the scene but was finally arrested at Lorwaneng village.

The police officers apparently entered the tuckshop wearing police uniform, introduced themselves as police officials and informed the shop owner that they were there to check if he was selling counterfeit cigarettes.

The victim took the two to see the cigarettes. He was then asked to produce his Asylum Seeker Permit which he said was in his room. When he tried to call his sister-in-law the accused took the victim’s cell phone.