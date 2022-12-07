The 26-year-old police officer, who was gunned down last week, has been described as having served his profession with dedication during a memorial service in Cape Town.

Ashwin Pedro responded to a crime scene in the Grassy Park area where he was gunned down.

An alleged gang boss has been arrested for the killing. Western Cape Commissioner Thembisile Patekile has praised the community of Grassy Park for identifying the suspect.

He grew up on the gang infested Cape Flats but chose to rise above the odds and make a difference in his community. Constable Pedro and his partner were called out to a crime scene in Grassy Park last Thursday.

Commander at the Grassy Park police station Dawood Laing commended Pedro for choosing the right path.

“We lost really good man, a member who would serve his community with pride, a member who did not hesitate to approach any suspect. On Saturday night when we had a memorial service with the neighbourhood watch and community, I was stunned see there were over 200 neighbourhood watches members and CPT members bringing an honour to Ashwin.”

“Thank you to the community members who kept informing us of where he is, to you thank you, let’s keep doing it to guard our police officers, to make sure that the policemen, your children who are part of that community, are protected. Ashwin on that day was determined to make a difference, which he did by laying his life, it should not be in vain,” says Patekile.

Western Cape Minister of Police Oversight and Community Safety Regan Allen encouraged communities to help police fight gangs. Six officers have lost lives in the line of duty in the last three months.

“Any coward and ruthless person that is attacking the state should face the full might of the law and bail should never be granted in that particular incident and should ultimately rot in jail to send a clear message that that it will not be condoned. In the last quarter, six officers lost their lives, that is one too many, too many”, says Allen.

Senior police officers and community forums including the CPT and police unions called on police officers to protect themselves and avoid dying while on the line of duty.