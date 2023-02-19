A Northern Cape police officer based in De Aar has been arrested following a car crash. In a video that has gone viral, the police officer is seen lying under the SAPS van and battling to get on his feet.

It is alleged that the arrested officer was intoxicated and might have caused the crash. Provincial police spokesperson Sergio Kock says SAPS management is investigating the incident.

“The SAPS management is aware of the unfortunate incident in De Aar currently trending on social media platforms. The implicated police official has been arrested. An internal investigation has also been initiated against the SAPS member. The investigation continues,” says Kock.