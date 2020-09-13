IPID is investigating the deaths that are apparently the result of police action.

Police have arrested a fellow officer who is allegedly involved in the killing of three people at Phuphuma in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands.

IPID Spokesperson Ndileka Cola elaborates: “The Independent Police Investigative Directorate is investigating death as a result of police action. This is after an incident that occurred at Phuphuma, Ngabayena area in KZN this morning. IPID received a report alleging that a police officer was involved in this incident. IPID investigators responded swiftly to the crime scene to conduct an investigation. The SAPS arrested the police officer who is alleged to have caused the death of the three persons. IPID is gathering more valuable information relating to this incident through its investigation process.”