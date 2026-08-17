Police officer among 4 suspected extortionists arrested in Bellville

Four suspected extortionists, one of whom is a police officer, have been arrested in Bellville in Cape Town.

Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa says the four suspects comprise a father and two sons who allegedly collect the proceeds on behalf of the extortion ring.

Potelwa says R120 000 in cash, four vehicles worth R3 million and several cell phones have been seized.

#sapsWC [WC POLICE CRACKDOWN ON EXTORTION RING LEADS TO ARREST OF FOUR] A coordinated response to the high incidence of # extortion-related crime afflicting local businesses in the Stellenbosch area has culminated in a takedown operation that saw the arrest of four suspects on… pic.twitter.com/Ukz9nVgY5v — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) August 17, 2026

The suspects are due to appear in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Four suspected extortionists, including a police officer, arrested in Bellville

It is alleged that the suspects extorted money from over 50 Somali and Ethiopian businessmen in the Khayamandi and Stellenbosch area.

With the assistance of the Somalian businessman who is believed to have collected the specified amounts of money on stipulated dates within a month on behalf of the suspects, the alleged extortionists would receive substantial amounts of cash regularly.

More arrests are expected in due course.