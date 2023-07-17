Police in KwaZulu-Natal have arrested 16 people including a police officer for hijacking a truck and theft of tyres in New Germany west of Durban.

The provincial police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says the suspects were caught in the act, loading suspected stolen tyres into a truck inside a tyre fitment centre.

“Intelligence-led the police to a tyre fitment centre in New Germany where the suspects were found loading the suspected stolen tyres onto another truck. A preliminary investigation suggests that the hijacked truck made a stop at the tyre fitment centre to offload the tyres before it was abandoned in Springfield. An off-duty police officer was also arrested after he was found at the crime scene and his presence inside the premises is being investigated.”

