Police officer allegedly commits suicide in custody

The Independent Police Investigation Directorate (IPID) has launched an investigation after a police officer allegedly shot himself while in custody at the Dobsonville Police Station in Soweto.

He was arrested for drunken driving.

The officer allegedly took his gun and shot himself while in a police holding cell.

IPID spokesperson Phaladi Shuping confirmed that they are investigating a case of death in police custody after a shooting incident was reported to the Directorate.

He was taken to Dobsonville Police Station for blood samples to be drawn.

He allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself.

The incident was reported to IPID.