Police offering R20 000 reward for info on missing Mpumalanga boy

Police in Mpumalanga are offering a R20 000 reward for anyone with information on the whereabouts of a six-year-old boy from Pienaar outside Mbombela.

Junior Mabandla was last seen leaving his house on June 3.

At the time of his disappearance, Mabandla is believed to have gone to a local spaza shop to purchase sweets.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli has since urged members of the public or anyone with information to contact the nearest police station.

“Anyone with information that can lead to the location of Junior is urged to contact Detective Warrant Officer Vusimuzi Makamo on 0607749660. Anonymous tip-offs can also be reported via the my SAPS app or information can be shared through the crime stop number,” he adds.