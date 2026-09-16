Police offer R400k reward for information on Ekurhuleni murders

Police have offered a cash reward of R400 000 for anyone who would come forward with information that could lead to arrests in the Ekurhuleni murder cases.

This reward offer was announced by police during a media briefing on measures to apprehend the perpetrators of the killings.

The bodies of eight women were found in the Ekurhuleni Municipal area in less than two months. Only two of the victims have been identified so far.

Police say although they do not want to treat the cases as linked incidents until investigations prove otherwise, they need all the help they can get.

Acting National Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Puleng Dimpane says, “The 8th victim was picked up from Oliefantsfontein; this particular victim was found or discovered at Clayville River opposite Thembisa Mall. So indeed, we are confirming the issue of the 8th victim. On arrival, the police found the particular victim in the river and we are dealing with that case.”

VIDEO| We have the capacity to deal with the current situation: Puleng Dimpane

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared the discovery of the bodies of the women in the City of Ekurhuleni in less than two months a national crisis.

Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia says, “The government has prioritised this matter. The President has declared this a national crisis, and I can say that the ministers who are leading on this matter, and for various programs, including the efforts of the South African Police Service, every effort is being made to overcome this terrible scourge.”

VIDEO| Police are going to lock down Kempton Park: