The National Police Commissioner, Fannie Masemola, has commended the quick arrest of the man accused of killing 52-year-old warrant officer Ntshidi Marutla on New Year’s Day.

Marutla was disarmed of his service pistol and fatally stabbed during a stop and search operation in Rosettenville, while another officer who also sustained stab wounds was taken to hospital.

The suspect was arrested within hours of the murder by the Johannesburg Central Police and was found in possession of the murder weapon and the deceased’s service weapon.

At the time of his death, Marutla had been with the SAPS for 30years and was based at Moffatview Police Station.

Manhunt

Meanwhile, police in Johannesburg are on the manhunt for four gunmen who claimed the life of detective Anton Seeber in his home.

The off duty officer was asleep in his home on the 29th of December when four gunmen entered his property demanding his gun. He was fatally shot and robbed of his belongings.

The National Commissioner says management of the SAPS are concerned about the ongoing attacks and killing of police officers.

“We are consistently implementing our Police Safety Strategy and Plan to ensure the safety of members on and off duty. Communities need to also come on board and play an active role in handing over or sharing information on known criminals in their communities. Our condolences go to the families, friends and colleagues of our members, a speedy recovery to the injured member”, pleaded Masemola.

