Johannesburg Metro Police are keeping a close eye on protesters on the N1 north and N12 split next to the Diepkloof interchange, south of Johannesburg.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla says the protesters, from Diepkloof Hostel, have taken to the streets protesting over service delivery and electricity issues.

⚠️ Traffic Advisory ⚠️ Diepkloof Protest on the N1 North / N12 East split at the Diepkloof I/C. Reports of a truck that has been torched & looted. Motorists are urged to exercise caution, avoid & use Golden Highway or Ben Naude Dr in Diepkloof as alternative routes. #JHBTraffic pic.twitter.com/Na0MYhwVEu — Jo’burg Metro Police Department – JMPD (@JoburgMPD) June 5, 2023

Fihla has advised motorists to avoid the area and use alternative routes.

“A truck transporting milk was earlier torched and apparently looted and at the present moment we haven’t received reports of any injuries. The situation is currently common as offices from both saps and JM PD have been deployed and unseen and this closure and protest has caused heavy delays on the N1 North and N12 East as traffic is being diverted at the golden highway and N1 North.”