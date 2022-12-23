Police have dispatched a team to Benoni, east of Johannesburg, to monitor the area following the recovery of military explosive devices and equipment on Thursday.

Officers were following up on information that the explosives were being delivered to illegal miners in the area when the find was made.

Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe says officers found items including a box with seven hand grenades, one generator and a military shot exploder.

“To ensure the safety and security of the surrounding communities, one of the hand grenades which was found to be unstable was destroyed on the spot (in sito) to prevent any injuries and damage to property. A multidisciplinary team has been dispatched to monitor the area to effect possible arrests.”

“An inquiry has also been registered to determine the origin of the explosive devices and equipment,” adds Mathe.

In the video below, Police recover military explosive devices and equipment in Benoni, Johannesburg: