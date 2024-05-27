Police monitor protests over damaged transformer in Orange Farm

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Police are continuing to monitor the situation after violent protests ensued over a damaged transformer in Orange Farm south of Johannesburg on Monday.

The residents blockaded the roads with rocks and burning objects demanding that their power supply transformer be fixed after it was damaged weeks ago. They have since been left in the dark.

Police spokesperson Mavela Masondo says special voting in the area has not been affected, however, the local clinic and shopping mall were closed.

“The voting stations or the home visits by the members of IEC were not affected. The voting stations continued normally, no disruption was reported to the police and there was no injuries or damage of property that was reported.”