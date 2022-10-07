Police Minister Bheki Cele is due to start a three-day visit to crime hotspots in KwaZulu-Natal.

Cele will hold imbizos with affected communities. His first stop is Inanda north of Durban.

#PoliceMinistry [MEDIA INVITATION] Police Minister, General Bheki Cele and the Mayor of @eThekwiniM Mxolisi Kaunda will this weekend lead two #CrimePrevention #Imbizo‘s in Umlazi and Inanda. MEhttps://t.co/TzcmtUeMzY pic.twitter.com/LxcjCyLP4W — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) October 6, 2022

According to the 2022 crime statistics between April and June, the Inanda police station recorded the fourth-highest number of contact crimes nationally.

The same police station registered 98 rape cases in just three months.

Gender-based violence cases in the area are on the increase. Between April and June, 83 people were killed in Umlazi, while 66 were killed in Inanda during the same period.

Government is holding the imbizos to look for solutions together with the affected communities.

KwaYanguye residents living in fear

Earlier this week, SABC News reported on escalating crime rates in KwaYanguye in Melmoth in the north of the province.

Residents there are calling on Cele to intervene in the continuing attacks and killings of people in the area.

Residents say they are living in fear after more than 10 people were murdered over the past six months.

The victims were allegedly gunned down at their homes by unknown attackers, and this has forced some residents to flee the area.

More details in the report below:

-Additional reporting by Mlondi Radebe